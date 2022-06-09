23-year-old held for kidnapping, sexually assaulting minor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad city police arrested a 23-year-old man on charges of kidnapping, marrying and sexually assaulting a teenager, who happens to be a close relative, under Market police station limits.

The accused has been produced before the court and sent to judicial remand, while the girl was sent for medical examination.

According to police, the accused, who is a brother-in-law of victim’s paternal uncle, promised to marrying the girl. On his insistence, the girl left the house on June 2. As the girl went missing, her parents suspected that the accused has a role in it and immediately lodged a complaint at Market police station.

Police Initially registered a kidnap case and launched a search. Based on technical evidence, they traced the victim in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh and rescued her. After she was brought to the city, police recorded her statement and found that the accused had married her and sexually assaulted her. Accordingly, the accused was charged under Child Marriage Prevention Act, rape and POCSO Act. Further investigation is in progress, the police said.

19-YR-OLD RAPED BY KIN IN TRIMULGHERRY

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old student was allegedly cheated and raped by a distant relative under the pretext of marrying her in Trimulgherry. According to police, the victim and the accused were in a relationship for around five years. The accused promi-sed to marry her after which they had sexual intercourse on several occasions. In her complaint to police, the victim stated that the accused had impregnated her and is now refusing to marry her.