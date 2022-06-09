STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

23-year-old held for kidnapping, sexually assaulting minor

According to police, the accused, who is a brother-in-law of victim’s paternal uncle, promised to marrying the girl.

Published: 09th June 2022 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad city police arrested a 23-year-old man on charges of kidnapping, marrying and sexually assaulting a teenager, who happens to be a close relative, under Market police station limits. 
The accused has been produced before the court and sent to judicial remand, while the girl was sent for medical examination.

According to police, the accused, who is a brother-in-law of victim’s paternal uncle, promised to marrying the girl. On his insistence, the girl left the house on June 2.  As the girl went missing, her parents suspected that the accused has a role in it and immediately lodged a complaint at Market police station.

Police Initially registered a kidnap case and launched a search. Based on technical evidence, they traced the victim in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh and rescued her. After she was brought to the city, police recorded her statement and found that the accused had married her and sexually assaulted her. Accordingly, the accused was charged under Child Marriage Prevention Act, rape and POCSO Act. Further investigation is in progress, the police said.

19-YR-OLD RAPED BY KIN IN TRIMULGHERRY
HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old student was allegedly cheated and raped by a distant relative under the pretext of marrying her in Trimulgherry.  According to police, the victim and the accused were in a relationship for around five years. The accused promi-sed to marry her after which they had sexual intercourse on several occasions. In her complaint to police, the victim stated that the accused had impregnated her and is now refusing to marry her. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hyderabad
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp