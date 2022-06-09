STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DRI destroys seized drugs worth Rs 150 crore

DRI also seized more than 12 tonnes of ganja in the past three years.

Published: 09th June 2022 04:06 AM

Drugs

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday destroyed 20.35 kg of heroin and 4.8 tonnes of ganja, all worth `150 crore. The drugs were destroyed by incineration at Hyderabad Waste Management Project in Dundigal. 

In the past two years, Hyderabad DRI and Hyderabad Customs seized close to 35 kg of heroin and cocaine. Out of this, 20.35 kg of heroin seized from foreign nationals on five different occasions at the RGIA were found ripe for disposal.  DRI also seized more than 12 tonnes of ganja in the past three years. Of this, 4,812 kg of ganja, presently valued at `9.62 crore, was found to be ripe for disposal.

Hyderabad
