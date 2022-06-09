Gifting Hyderabad with athletes’ vigour

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Runners Society (HRS) celebrated its 15th Anniversary recently. What started as a small group has not become a community of thousands of runners today. CE speaks to the members and founders of the society about their journey in the city.

Arun Kumar, secretary of HRS, joined it a decade ago during an impromptu running session. He was running one day at KBR park and saw the HRS runners gather there. “They approached me, and I joined without a second thought in my head,” says Arun, who has seen the society expand in all geographic areas covering the twin cities and has over 30 thousand members.

“Not later, it took my role of becoming a mentor for people to start anew and want to start a healthy lifestyle. We help in training newcomers who lack an athletic background and shape them into fit runners. We hold various events like club runs, women’s runs, and kid’s runs. We meet other people, and promote the benefits of running word of mouth,” Arun said, mentioning HRS is the largest organisation that is volunteer-driven and doesn’t encourage sponsorships or brand promotions.

Over the years HRS has become more efficient, organized and systematic like a corporate company minus the profits. Dr Uma Chitra, a professor at the National Institute of Nutrition and a prolific runner states that she started running in 2018 after seeing her brother, overweight, lose weight with the help of running. “I underwent a hysterectomy and was putting on weight, so I suggested that I join HRS. Within six months of running I lost all the additional weight I gained. Even the symptoms of pre-diabetes reduced,” she added.

During the pandemic, runners shifted online. They used to record runs on a treadmill using pedometers but started regrouping again as restrictions eased. The HRS aims to conduct awareness campaigns about running and promote it at parks in the city.