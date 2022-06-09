Man with a plan

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s Srikanth Bolla has more to him than being a successful entrepreneur. With a film being made about the life, trials and triumphs of the visually challenged visionary, he opens up with CE about Bollant Industries, life at MIT, employment to the blind, moviemaking, a possible biography and more importantly, political aspirations.

Srikanth Bolla’s biopic starring Bollywood’s beloved actor Rajkummar Rao, will begin filming in July. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, the film will be helmed by Tushar Hiranandani of Saand Ki Aankh fame. Asked how he feels about a Bollywood film being made about his life, he says, “Whether I receive an award, or achieve something in life, or start something new, or have a film being made on me, they all bring about similar emotions in me - gratitude and the attitude to push myself to do bigger things.

I’m someone who’s greedy for success and strongly believe that I have much more to accomplish in life. So I would say this film will probably be a teaser for all that I’m yet to do, and I say this with a modest intent. I’m happy with where I am and believe these awards and appreciation are just byproducts of the collective efforts of my team, mentors, stakeholders and well-wishers.” Srikanth says he’ll pat himself on the back if at least a handful of people walk out of theatres feeling inspired to pursue their dream.

The entrepreneur wants his story to be told, not because it has him, but because of what it entails.

“From people calling me a victim (his parents were advised to abandon him as a child), to being a victor, this story needs to be out. I completely trust the cast and crew with putting it together well,” he tells CE. Despite his busy schedule, Srikanth has been a part of the process of filmmaking from the word ‘go’. “I was part of the entire scriptwriting process, nothing went into it without my knowledge. While I do understand creative liberties, none of those involved in my film are fictional or lies. Unlike most biographies, the team hopes to shoot it beautifully well without heavily fictionalising anything.

The film will have ups and downs and every scene will carry a unique inspirational subject, leaving the audience with mixed feelings. There are going to be a lot of emotions, hair-raising moments, sentiments and more. I pray people leave the room thinking, if he can, then I can,” the 29-year-old says with a smile. Could there also be a book on the businessman any time soon? Pat comes his reply, “A book on Ratan Tata is coming out now, if a man of such stature waited for so long to pen it all down, I think I can wait until there’s more to write about,” says a humble Srikanth.

The youngster has accomplished way more than he dreamt he would - from winning a legal battle against the government of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh to study science after class X and becoming the first international blind student to study at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), US. Known to excel at sports like blind cricket, international chess, baseball and swimming, the man says he will continue to remain unstoppable. “Earlier, when people first saw me they had this sort of assumptions and offered sympathy, I was worried by people’s behaviour back then, but today I’m no longer shy and can easily walk up to people and mingle and socialise. Such presumptions were some of the biggest challenges I’ve had to overcome in life. A boy who once undermined himself, today looks a problem in the eye and seeks to solve it,” he shares.

Srikanth says that Bollant Industries, which is into eco-friendly disposable products and packaging solutions for manufacturers out of natural leaves and recycled paper, can’t wait to move ahead with full steam, especially after a painful pandemic. “

Before he signs off, we ask him about his ultimate dream and without missing a beat, he says, “I believe service to man is service to God - and I hope to serve better by creating thousands of employment opportunities. I guess, soon, I’ll be able to do that effectively through politics. I was offered seats earlier from regional parties - I gave them up then, but might consider them sometime. I also hope to make my company a global IPO so its shares will be listed on multiple international stock exchanges. And eventually, the first citizen of the country, I guess?” he laughs.