Smudge me not

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Got drenched? Be it sweat or water, this makeup won’t go away. Summer is soon to move out to make way for the monsoon, so we have got to be extra cautious with our makeup because it is not just water but also the humidity that work together to ruin our makeup. But thanks to waterproof makeup that many brands have come up with, it saves us from smudges for women who love to look glamorous round the clock, without having to touch-up multiple times during the day.

Paridhi Gulati, a well-known fashion influencer says, “It is an absolute must-have for someone who is constantly in front of the camera and loves that flawless looking skin. Waterproof makeup comes in handy especially in summers when humidity can cause regular makeup to malt and look streaky. If you have weddings to attend or are a bride yourself, seeking to flaunt a flawless on your D-day, then waterproof and sweatproof make is the way to go. You no longer have to worry about looking tired and oily in your pictures.”

Now while waterproof makeup is not appropriate for daily wear, Paridhi says if you are someone who tends to sweat a lot, or have watery eyes, then waterproof eye makeup would be a great option. “This makeup allows your skin to breathe better. Remember to use a good makeup fixing spray to ensure your makeup stays fresh for longer,” she advises.

Rukhsar Haidry, another influencer and digital creator, believes what started off as a trend has now become a necessity, thanks to the city experiencing extreme weather conditions. “Waterproof makeup has suddenly become an essential in your bag today. Considering the arrival of monsoons and the hot weather, it is best common to carry sheer coverage makeup. At a time like this, it is important to only rely on waterproof makeup products. You no longer have to wait for the rain to stop pouring to step out. Rain or shine, waterproof liners, mascara and foundations are some good investments to make. Also, whatever your choice of make-up, whatever the season, do not skip the sunscreen,” she cautions.