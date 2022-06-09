TSRTC hikes students’ bus pass fares as wel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has once again hiked the ticket prices, passengers who have reserved their tickets in advance will not be charged extra and bus passes issued at pre-revised rates will continue to be valid till the expiry of validity.

The corporation will be implementing the diesel cess in slabs of `5 and above depending on the distance travelled by passengers in all types of services. The TSRTC has also decided to increase the students’ bus pass fares. As the diesel cess in Greater Hyderabad limits is not increased, passengers travelling in city buses are not affected.

In the name of revision of fares and cess, the TSRTC has increased ticket prices three times this year.

For the corporation, which announced additional diesel cess of `5 per ticket in city buses and `2 per ticket in Palle Velugu buses on April 9, it has become inevitable to once again levy diesel cess, which will be more for passengers travelling on long distance routes.

According to TSRTC, the corporation buses use nearly six lakh litres of diesel per day and the price of bulk HSD oil, which was `84.75 per litre in December, went up to `118.73 per litre this March. The increased cost of fuel has put a huge financial burden on the corporation which is already reeling under severe financial crisis and is currently suffering a `5 crore loss per day.