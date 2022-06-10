STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

25 percent of urban populace in Hyderabad have fatty liver disease: AIG study

On the occasion of International NASH Day, the findings were made public by the hospital to increase awareness about Fatty Liver Disease and its consequences.

Published: 10th June 2022 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than 25% of people in urban areas and 20% of people in rural areas suffer from Fatty Liver Disease, says a door-to-door survey conducted by the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospitals. The Incidental data published by the AIG Hospitals on Thursday in Gachibowli shows that four out of 10 people in the State might be suffering from Fatty Liver Disease. 

On the occasion of International NASH Day, the findings were made public by the hospital to increase awareness about Fatty Liver Disease and its consequences. NASH, which stands for Non-Alcoholic Steato Hepatitis, is the most severe form of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD).

Fatty liver in turn leads to diabetes, heart diseases and obesity. “NAFLD is becoming an epidemic in our country mostly because of the sedentary lifestyle and poor dietary habits. The worrying factor is that NAFLD doesn’t show many symptoms and therefore it is mainly diagnosed incidentally,” said Dr Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of AIG Hospitals.

The study conducted by doctors of the hospital through its Rural Outreach Programme, showed that the patients in rural areas had fatty liver disease in spite of leading an active lifestyle. “In addition to the changing food habits, the prevalence of pnpla3 and Tm6SM2 genes in Indians increases the chances of fatty liver diseases,” said of Dr Mithun Sharma, the Director of Hepatology.

It is equally important to focus on those people who are already suffering from diabetes and hypertension because they are at higher risk of progression to severe liver damage in case they have NAFLD. “Weight loss is the most effective way to reverse Fatty Liver Disease and reduce the risk of any progression. Incorporating 30 minutes of physical activity per day, eating fibrous foods can easily reverse NAFLD,” Dr Rakesh Kalapala said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch cuts economic growth forecast to 7.8 per cent; revises India rating
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
India logs 7,584 Covid cases, 24 more deaths in a day
Reethu M (in red), K V Madhu (second from right) and D S Roopkala
Meet the women behind Bengaluru's swanky Sir MV Terminal
The much-awaited celebrity wedding of actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan took place on June 9 at Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram, in Chennai. It was reportedly an intimate ceremony where big names from the film industry were present. Actors Raji
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are picture of love in these wedding photos

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp