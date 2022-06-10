Couple among three dead as speeding van hits scooter in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons, including a couple died after a speeding DCM van hit the scooter they were travelling on in Yadadri district on Thursday. The trio was on their way to attend the funeral of a relative. The victims have been identified as D Narsimha, his wife D Rajyalaxmi and their relative D Jangamma, all in their mid 40s. Hailing from Valigonda in Yadadri district, all of them worked as farmers, police said.

One of their relatives had passed away in Chowdarpally village. They were on their way to attend his funeral when the accident took place at Bhongir. All three victims died on the spot. Police have registered a case against the DCM driver and started an investigation into the incident.