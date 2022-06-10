STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Couple among three dead as speeding van hits scooter in Hyderabad

One of their relatives had passed away in Chowdarpally village.

Published: 10th June 2022 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Three persons, including a couple died after a speeding DCM van hit the scooter they were travelling on in Yadadri district on Thursday. The trio was on their way to attend the funeral of a relative. The victims have been identified as D Narsimha, his wife D Rajyalaxmi and their relative D Jangamma, all in their mid 40s. Hailing from Valigonda in Yadadri district, all of them worked as farmers, police said.

One of their relatives had passed away in Chowdarpally village. They were on their way to attend his funeral when the accident took place at Bhongir. All three victims died on the spot. Police have registered a case against the DCM driver and started an investigation into the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Accident Couple Probe
India Matters
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch cuts economic growth forecast to 7.8 per cent; revises India rating
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
India logs 7,584 Covid cases, 24 more deaths in a day
Reethu M (in red), K V Madhu (second from right) and D S Roopkala
Meet the women behind Bengaluru's swanky Sir MV Terminal
The much-awaited celebrity wedding of actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan took place on June 9 at Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram, in Chennai. It was reportedly an intimate ceremony where big names from the film industry were present. Actors Raji
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are picture of love in these wedding photos

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp