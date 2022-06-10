Harassed by loan app operators, youth in Hyderabad ends life

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another tragic end to an innocent life, a 25-year-old youth Mohammad Khaja died by suicide when the operators of a loan app, who had advanced him a loan began humiliating him by calling up his family members.

He was one among 15 victims who took the extreme step in the recent past unable to bear the harassment. The agents who abuse the borrowers by calling their families, relatives, and friends, push them to the brink of breaking down which is forcing them to end their lives.

Mohammad Khaja, 25, took his life by hanging from the ceiling of a room in his house late on Wednesday night after his father demanded to know why he was getting calls abusing him for not repaying the loan.

In January, Khaja told his father that he got a job but in fact, he took a loan and acted as if he was getting his pay regularly. Though he had re-paid the loan, the operators kept increasing pressure for payment of the interest portion.

The police said they suspect he ended his life after his father admonished him. He left a note in which was written: “I am sorry Daddy. Please forgive me.” But no reason was mentioned. His body has been handed over to his parents after a post-mortem examination.