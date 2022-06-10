STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Kaithalapur road over bridge to be opened on June 20

Traffic coming from Sanathnagar, Balanagar and Secunderabad will be diverted at Moosapet via Kaithalapur to join the Madhapur Main Road.

Published: 10th June 2022 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Road over Bridge at Kaithalapur | Express

Road over Bridge at Kaithalapur | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Road over Bridge (RoB) at Kaithalapur would be opened to public from June 20 after being inaugurated by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao. Built near Borabanda MMTS station, the works were taken up under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). It will act as a major link between Kukatpally and HiTec City. Also, this road will reduces traffic congestion at JNTU junction, Malaysian Township junction, HiTec City flyover and Cyber Tower junction. 

Traffic coming from Sanathnagar, Balanagar and Secunderabad will be diverted at Moosapet via Kaithalapur to join the Madhapur Main Road. This will reduce the distance by 3.5 km and the travel time by at least one hour.

Presently, vehicles moving between Green Hills Road and Ayyappa Society had no way to cross the railway line. Even though the existing RoBs at Kukatpally, Bharatnagar, and the one near HiTec City facilitate the traffic between Kukatpally and HiTec City, motorists experience heavy vehicle flow during peak hours. 

The total length of RoB is around 675.50 metres, and width is nearly 16.6 metres. It is a four-lane bi-directional RoB with service lane of 5.5 metres. The RoB was constructed at an estimated cost of `83.06 crore, out of which the GHMC contributed `40 crore, Railways `18.06 crore. About `25 crore was spent in land acquisition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Road Over Bridge MAUD SRDP
India Matters
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch cuts economic growth forecast to 7.8 per cent; revises India rating
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
India logs 7,584 Covid cases, 24 more deaths in a day
Reethu M (in red), K V Madhu (second from right) and D S Roopkala
Meet the women behind Bengaluru's swanky Sir MV Terminal
The much-awaited celebrity wedding of actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan took place on June 9 at Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram, in Chennai. It was reportedly an intimate ceremony where big names from the film industry were present. Actors Raji
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are picture of love in these wedding photos

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp