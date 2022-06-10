Hyderabad: Kaithalapur road over bridge to be opened on June 20

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Road over Bridge (RoB) at Kaithalapur would be opened to public from June 20 after being inaugurated by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao. Built near Borabanda MMTS station, the works were taken up under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). It will act as a major link between Kukatpally and HiTec City. Also, this road will reduces traffic congestion at JNTU junction, Malaysian Township junction, HiTec City flyover and Cyber Tower junction.

Traffic coming from Sanathnagar, Balanagar and Secunderabad will be diverted at Moosapet via Kaithalapur to join the Madhapur Main Road. This will reduce the distance by 3.5 km and the travel time by at least one hour.

Presently, vehicles moving between Green Hills Road and Ayyappa Society had no way to cross the railway line. Even though the existing RoBs at Kukatpally, Bharatnagar, and the one near HiTec City facilitate the traffic between Kukatpally and HiTec City, motorists experience heavy vehicle flow during peak hours.

The total length of RoB is around 675.50 metres, and width is nearly 16.6 metres. It is a four-lane bi-directional RoB with service lane of 5.5 metres. The RoB was constructed at an estimated cost of `83.06 crore, out of which the GHMC contributed `40 crore, Railways `18.06 crore. About `25 crore was spent in land acquisition.