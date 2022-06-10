Two killed in separate road accidents in Hyderabad city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two persons died in separate road accidents in the city on Thursday. In the first case, a 24-year-old software employee died after hitting the median near the Indian School of Business (ISB). The victim Polishetti Jayakrishna, who hailed from Nellore and worked with Capgemini, used to live in a hostel at Gowlidoddi. He was going to Gachibowli on his bike from his hostel when he met with the accident.

“When he was going towards the IIIT junction after crossing the ISB main gate at around 4.30 am, he was driving the bike in a rash manner and he dashed into the road median. As he wasn’t wearing a helmet, he received severe injuries on his head and died on the spot,” police said.In another case, a 40-year-old man died after coming under a milk tanker on the ORR in Abdullahpurmet. He was thrown off his two-wheeler and run over by a speeding milk tanker, after which he died on the spot, police said.