Celebrating the calm before the storm 

HYDERABAD: Actor Sonam Kapoor recently returned from her ‘babymoon’ in Italy, making many wonder what the word means. Though the word has grown to be popular only now, couples, especially in Hyderabad, have been going on a babymoon for a while now. City-based food and travel blogger Shagun Segan, who is better known as @eattripclick on Instagram, recently welcomed his first born, a lovely, healthy boy! The couple (Shagun and Neharika Nath) feel they are as prepared as they could be to take on the challenge of being parents to their little bundle of joy. They credit their ‘babymoon’ for the time and space that led to their preparation. “While most parents travel to another country or continent for a babymoon, we were wary of taking flights during the third trimester — hence the decision to go for a staycation. Once in a while, in the last few months, we would rest, relax and bond at various hotels in the city including Novotel and Marriott,” shares Shagun.

The blogger says the basic goal of the babymoon was to calm their nerves ahead of the journey to parenthood: “I wanted to ensure my wife had a happy space and give her a good break and rest because the coming months are not going to be easy. We also wanted to have some quiet time for ourselves to bond and chill. It was also during this time that we took some amazing pregnancy pictures, so it’s a beautiful experience we will cherish our entire lives.”

New mum Ratna Priya Perike, an HR executive who has now taken a break from work, explains what a babymoon is: “It is the last trip you and your husband take as a couple before your baby arrives. It’s both — like a homage to your pre-baby life and a way to celebrate the road ahead.” Sharing her experience and why it was important, she says, “After the pandemic, a babymoon was necessary for us as a couple, we decided to take a trip to Goa as it was our honeymoon destination as well. We stayed at a beautiful resort with a view of the beach and tried our best to not run around doing tourist-y stuff. I wanted to relax before the word ‘relax’ disappeared from my dictionary,” she laughs.

Psychologist and counsellor Aliza Virani, advocates babymoon as a healthy practice for to-be parents. “The trend has been popular in the West for a while now and has made its way here — the pandemic has been one of the biggest propellers. The reason most couples are going on a babymoon is that they believe (and it’s true), that their lives as individuals and as a couple, change once they become parents. So it’s all about making the most of those final moments by spending some quality time together,” she tells CE. Explaining why it’s a healthy trend to indulge in, Aliza says, “A healthy mum would mean a healthy birth. A healthy relationship between the parents would mean a healthier environment for the baby to grow in — emotionally, physically and socially.”

Because the first and second trimesters are usually tougher for a mother, Aliza advises mothers to take a trip around the second trimester. Shagun says it’s important to be wise when it comes to choosing the right place for a babymoon. He says, “Look for places that have a good healthcare system in place — you don’t want to end up in a places like Hampi where a good hospital is tough to find anywhere nearby. Goa, Chennai, and Mangaluru are some good places to check out.”

Ratna concludes with another tip: “Check with your gynaecologist before you leave for a vacation, especially by flight. Have your doc on call to attend to your concerns when on vacation. Remember to carry your medicines and some emergency contacts. Gas relief medicines are a must because all the travelling can give you a lot of gastric issues.”