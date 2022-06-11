In high spirits

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of World Gin Day (June 11), here’s how you can celebrate this wonderful juniper-laced spirit in all of its glory!

Pasta with gin sauce

Ingredients

1 pound pasta cooked al dente | 1 small onion diced | 2 cloves garlic minced | 1/4 cup olive oil | 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes | 1/4 cup diced tomatoes

1/2 cup roasted chilli peppers (could use roasted red peppers) | 1 cup Jaisalmer gin | 1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 cup cream | 1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated | 3 tsp gourmet garden basil | Salt and pepper

Shredded mozzarella cheese for garnish

Method

● In a medium pan, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the onions, garlic, and red pepper flakes. Cook until the onions and garlic start to soften around 5-6 minutes

● Add in your tomatoes, roasted chili peppers and sugar

● Remove from heat and blend with an immersion blender until smooth.

● Return to medium heat and add gin

● Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes

● Stir in cream, parmesan and basil

● Toss with pasta and serve immediately topped with freshly grated mozzarella

Radico Khaitan, Himayathnagar

Gin & Tonic Cake

Ingredients:

4 eggs, weighed in their shells

Equal weights of: butter, caster sugar, self-raising flour

2 lemons

8-10 shots of your favourite gin

A dash tonic water

150 gm granulated sugar

Method:

● Preheat the oven to 180°C (or 165°C for a fan oven)

● Weigh the eggs in their shells, then weigh out the same amount of butter and caster sugar, and cream together until light, fluffy and pale

● Crack in the eggs, and beat until combined. Sieve in the flour, mix again, then grate in the zest of the lemons

● Add the juice of 1 lemon and 3-4 shots of gin, then pour into a lined 1 kg loaf tin. Bake for approximately 45 minutes

● Remove from the oven, and set aside to cool

● Combine the sugar, gin, tonic and remaining lemon juice in a bowl

● Prick the surface of the cake with a fork, then pour over the drizzle

● Sprinkle some lime zest

Vikas Vumudi, head chef, Voila, Jubilee Hills

Earthy equinox

Ingredients:

60 ml gin | 10 ml lychee crush | One sprig of thyme leaves | 2 dashes of angrustra bitters

Method:

Ad all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice Shake well and double strain into a coupe glass Garnish with a burnt thyme sprig.

Mixologist Rahul, asst. manager, The Bar, NHCC

Newyork minute

Ingredients

| 45 ml bluepea gin | 20ml litchi extract | 15ml citric acid | Green edible glitter | Babybreath flower

Method

● Mix all the ingredients well

● Add 1 bar spoon of edible glitter

● Top up with martini bianco soda

● Garnish with a babybreath flower

Plano princess

Ingredients

60 ml gin

| 325ml martini rosso

| 625ml strawberry oleo saccharum | 15ml citric acid| Basil soda | Rose petals

Method

Mix all the ingredients well and top up with home made basil soda

Garnish with rose petals

Newyork minute

Ingredients

| 45 ml bluepea gin | 20ml litchi extract | 15ml citric acid | Green edible glitter | Babybreath flower

Method

● Mix all the ingredients well

● Add 1 bar spoon of edible glitter

● Top up with martini bianco soda

● Garnish with a babybreath flower

Raunak Rai, mixologist, Voila, Jubilee Hills