Woman guard electrocuted in Hyderabad

Published: 13th June 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman security guard was electrocuted at an under-construction building on LIG Road no. 3 in the Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) Colony on Sunday. Sources said the building owner didn’t have the requisite permissions to carry out the construction works.

The victim’s husband Ketavath Suresh registered a complaint at the KPHB police station regarding the death of his wife Ganga at the construction site where he works as a drilling machine labourer. The couple hailed from Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh.

In the complaint, Suresh said his wife was trying to plug in the motor to the electrical board when she sustained an electric shock and died on the spot. He added that the motor wires didn’t have a proper plug to start the motor. 

