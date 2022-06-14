Ganja-laden Innova  rams truck in Hyderabad, 300 kg of drug seized

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A car which was used to smuggle ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh met with an accident on an Outer Ring Road (ORR) on the outskirts of the city on Monday. To evade police, the three-member gang used red beacon and siren on the Innova car used for transporting the contraband, with a ‘Government of India’ label on it.

However, luck did not favour them. Their vehicle crashed into the rear side of a truck on the ORR at Yadgarpally of Keesara towards Shameerpet, leaving two of them severely injured. During the rescue operations, ORR patrol teams and the local police seized 300 kgs of ganja from the vehicle.

The contraband was found concealed in 30 packets, each weighing 10 kg, in the boot of the car. According to police, Shivam Dubey and Durgesh Pandey are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Secunderabad while their associate Sony Pandey and another unidentified person are absconding. The injured persons are said to be critical, they said.

Rash driving led to accident

The preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of the Innova drove the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner which led to the accident. More details can be known only after the statements of the injured persons are recorded, the police said.