Sit-down dinner with enchanting music

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gaurang’s Kitchen on Sunday presented Baithak (sitting), a soulful Hindustani classical musical rendition by Pandit Rattan Mohan Sharma who recited songs on Varsha Ritu (Rainy season). Pandit Rattan made everyone feel out of the world through his melodious songs. The Hindustani classical music instruments that accompanied him on vocals, ran in symphony to the voice that spelt the words welcoming rain.

Unlike modern music concerts where the musicians hop over and make everyone in the audience move with the beat, Pandit Rattan indulges in the tone of sounds that he is making and makes everyone indulge in it effortlessly. After the performance, the kitchen offered a sit-down dinner, presenting lost recipies of Indian cuisine.

Designer and founder of Gaurang’s Kitchen, Gaurang Shah says, “The idea of this musical feast is to recreate the traditional way of eating food, and with Baithak, we evoke three senses and awaken them — hear, smell, and taste. Pandit Rattan Mohan Sharma’s music blends into the whole ambience is a soothing cuisine experience. He is one of the highest-selling artists in the spiritual and devotional genre with over 300 best-selling albums and has sold half a million copies worldwide.”

“The concept of music in the kitchen will be only vocals and poetry, and very traditional music,” Gaurang says. Adding, “My intention is to bring back the lost Indian recipes and even music under one roof which could be enjoyed by everyone. I would try and present Hyderabad with a performance every weekend.”