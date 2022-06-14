STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana BJP leaders held for enacting defamatory skit on KCR

Police have also served notice to Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay to appear before them for questioning in connection with the case.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Tuesday arrested BJP leaders Rani Rudrama and Daruvu Yellanna in connection with a case registered at Hayathnagar police station, allegedly for enacting a skit defaming Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, during 'Amarula Yadilo- Udyama Akankshala Sadhana Sabha' organised by Reddy and other Telangana activists in Nagole on the eve of Telangana Formation Day.

Police have also served notice to Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay to appear before them for questioning in connection with the case.

Earlier another senior party leader Jitta Balakrishna Reddy was arrested in this case four days ago. He was released on bail on the same day.

