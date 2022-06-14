STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana students trudge back to school

The State government has decided to introduce English as the medium of instruction for Classes 1 to 8 in all government schools from this academic year.

Students take a pledge during assembly at DAV Public School, Safilguda on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a bit of fear and a lot of excitement, students entered the premises as all the public and private schools in the State reopened, after the summer vacations on Monday for the academic year 2022-2023.

The State government has decided to introduce English as the medium of instruction for Classes 1 to 8 in all government schools from this academic year. For this, 1.04 lakh government teachers have been trained in collaboration with Azim Premji University. The government is also providing bilingual i.e. English and Telugu books for all the students in government schools.

Children going to school in Karimnagar 

“I am very excited to study in an English medium school as it (English) is necessary for jobs and further education. However, I have very little confidence in speaking,” said Jansi Lakshmi, a Class 8 student at the Purander Round-Table Government High School in Begumpet.

G Vaishali, who studies in Class 8 as well, said she will be taking private tuitions for English. “I wasn’t able to study properly because I didn’t get Class 7 books. I am afraid whether I will be able to grasp things this year,” she added. Several students are awaiting the distribution of uniforms and textbooks by the authorities. 

“I instruct the students in Telugu, as and when necessary. If they are not facing difficulty understanding concepts I show them pictures which they can relate to,” said K Shailaja, a primary schoolteacher. Even though the government is successfully enrolling students, only a few of them were present in the class on the first day. Students are yet to return from their hometowns, a teacher said.

Sabitha visits govt school, welcomes students
Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy visited the Government Girls School in Mahabubia on Monday to greet the students as they returned to school. With the introduction of the English medium, more students are taking admissions in government schools rather than the private ones, she said, adding that all the government schools will be provided with basic facilities in all respects in the next two years.

