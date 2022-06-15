STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Brew and music

By Shamma Kalodi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For Hyderabadis, who love to sip on their favourite brew in exquisite outdoor settings, Barley & Grapes café in Shamshabad, known for its authentic brews, ‘ THE BEERTLES’ is the place.
Barley & Grapes brings alternate music as a part of their music and brew festival at their venue Aero Plaza, RGI airport. A lot of deliberation and experimentation is going into the design of theatre, acoustics, and, of course, the band performance as well.

The grooving event’s primary focus is on live sets and electronic sets around DJs. “We would be bringing in star artistes from across the country and independent artistes from the city on the second Sunday of every month,” says Sridhar Vakada, one of the founding members of Barley & Grapes.

“The experimentation around music, culture and brewery had so far yielded wide applause from the audience. The events are lined up to support the alternative culture around music and brewery. Earlier limited to the airport club, B&G Café will soon organise magnificent events for the larger crowd of Hyderabad,” he added.

The last Sunday’s performance of artistes like Pranati Khanna, Arman Menzies, and Alboe was highlighted by the ‘Tropical Mango Hefe’, a flavoursome fusion of mangoes and wheat beer. “The café houses live acts to engage people with a wide variety of music, from Hollywood red rock to Indie music. Be it food or music. The experimentations are done keeping in mind the appetite and preferences of the crowd,” says Meghna Vakada, the cafe’s co-founder. If you love getting lost in the world of enthralling music spiced with distinctive brew, gear up for the riveting experience!  

