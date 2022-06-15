STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Married woman files plaint against parents

According to the woman, her parents were asking their relatives to boycott her and her husband, despite two years of their getting married.

Published: 15th June 2022 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Afzalgunj police have counselled parents of a woman who approached them saying that she was being harassed by her own family after she married the man she loved, against the wishes of her relatives. In the background of two recent murders in the city that were a fallout of interfaith marriages, the Afzalgunj police acted swiftly on the complaint. 

The police summoned the woman’s parents who were offered counselling by the Inspector, ACP and DCP. 
According to the woman, her parents were asking their relatives to boycott her and her husband, despite two years of their getting married. She said that her parents were threatening her to leave her husband and that their constant harassment was taking a toll on her health, as well as the health of her husband. 

Stating that she got married to her beloved in July 2020, the woman said she was being treated as a social outcast, due to her parents using their influence against her. The woman and her husband have been living with his parents after their marriage. “Currently, there is no threat nor has any case been registered,” said the police. However, the police assured the couple security. 

Kin asked to boycott

According to the woman, her parents were asking their relatives to boycott her and her husband, despite two years of their getting married

