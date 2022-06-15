Telangana sees surge in covid-19 cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana on Tuesday recorded 219 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day spike since February. On February 26, the State had witnessed 241 cases. Since then, the number of Covid cases dropped considerably. However, there has been a steady increase in positive cases across the State in the last 10 days.

Out of 219 cases recorded on Tuesday, 164 cases were reported from Hyderabad alone, followed by 19 in Rangareddy, 11 in Medchal-Malkajigiri, nine in Sangareddy, four in Jagtial and Bhadradri-Kothagudem, two each in Hanamkonda, Suryapet and Nalgonda and one each in Peddapalli and Khammam. As many as 76 patients were reported to have recovered from the infection on Tuesday, while 1,259 patients are still undergoing treatment.