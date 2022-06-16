STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Metro Bazar thrown open at Hyderabad's Ameerpet

It will be open from 11 am to 9 pm for a period of 15 days, providing great shopping experience to the passengers.  

Published: 16th June 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Swati Lakra, Addl. DGP, Women Safety Wing, SHE Teams & Bharosa, along with KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, inaugurates the Metro Bazar at Ameerpet Metro station in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)

Swati Lakra, Addl. DGP, Women Safety Wing, SHE Teams & Bharosa, along with KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, inaugurates the Metro Bazar at Ameerpet Metro station in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of its passenger engagement initiative, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited has come up with an innovative #ShoppingOnTheGo concept by unveiling Metro Bazar on Wednesday. The first edition of Metro Bazar, being run in partnership with Women Envision Council for Entrepreneurship (WomENvision), was launched at the concourse level of Ameerpet Metro Station. It will be open from 11 am to 9 pm for a period of 15 days, providing great shopping experience to the passengers.  

While members of WomENvision will be showing their products at 16 stalls, there will be 14 other kiosks which will offer wide range of products besides a host of food items and beverages to relish. After Ameerpet, Metro Bazar would be opened at other metro stations where it will be run for 15 days each. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Metro Bazar
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp