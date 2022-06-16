Metro Bazar thrown open at Hyderabad's Ameerpet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of its passenger engagement initiative, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited has come up with an innovative #ShoppingOnTheGo concept by unveiling Metro Bazar on Wednesday. The first edition of Metro Bazar, being run in partnership with Women Envision Council for Entrepreneurship (WomENvision), was launched at the concourse level of Ameerpet Metro Station. It will be open from 11 am to 9 pm for a period of 15 days, providing great shopping experience to the passengers.

While members of WomENvision will be showing their products at 16 stalls, there will be 14 other kiosks which will offer wide range of products besides a host of food items and beverages to relish. After Ameerpet, Metro Bazar would be opened at other metro stations where it will be run for 15 days each.