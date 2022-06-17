STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: More than 2000 cops, including ASIs & constables, transferred

The personnel were asked  to  fill an online form in which they had to mention four of their preferred locations. 

Published: 17th June 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Police

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 2,865 Hyderabad city police personnel including ASIs, head constables and constables were transferred after Commissioner CV Anand issued an order to this effect on Thursday. A list of eligible personnel for general transfer was generated using a new optimisation software, Human Resources Management System (HRMS), developed by Telangana Police. The personnel were asked  to  fill an online form in which they had to mention four of their preferred locations. 

The options were processed in HRMS and 66.66 per cent personnel were transferred to their preferred station. The remaining 33 per cent personnel were transferred based on their previous postings and places of residence. The transferred personnel include 2,006 constables, 640 head constables and 219 ASIs.

