Schools hike bus charges, parents struggle to find alternative options

HYDERABAD: With schools reopening, parents in Hyderabad are a worried lot as school managements are increasing transportation charges citing increase in diesel prices and a steep hike in the tax collected by the government to renew fitness certificates.

Since March 2020, when Covid-19 forced a nation-wide lockdown, thousands of school buses in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal - Malkajgiri districts have been confined to sheds. Many of them had to undergo repairs and the school managements had to pay steep penalties for renewing their fitness certificates. A sum of Rs 50 per day has been imposed on vehicles that failed to undergo fitness tests after the expiry of existing fitness certificates.

Several schools were forced to pay huge sums of money to renew the fitness certificates and the managements are passing this burden onto the parents. According to the Hyderabad Schools Parents Association (HSPA), transportation charges, which used to be around Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 per academic year, have been increased to Rs 50,000, making it very tough for parents. Several parents are looking at alternatives like auto-rickshaws or dropping and collecting their kids to and from school themselves.

HSPA joint secretary K Venkat said the transportation charges have been increased by 40 per cent after Covid-19. “When we asked the management of schools, they said the fitness of buses have to be renewed with huge costs and diesel prices have increased abnormally,” he said.

All school buses must have valid fitness certificates, a special window for emergency exit, a fire extinguisher and a first aid box. The buses must also have an attendant to drop and pick students and the driver must have a valid driving licence and should not be aged over 60 years.

Meanwhile, some school buses have not undergone fitness tests as school managements are hoping that the government would exempt such vehicles from the Rs 50 per day fine. On its part, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) is waiting for government orders on exemption or decreasing the penalty.

Meanwhile, to ensure that school buses are running on the roads with fitness certificates, RTA has tightened vigilances across Hyderabad. In Medchal-Malkajgiri district, motor vehicle inspectors are conducting checks twice a day and inspecting buses to see if they are in compliance with Motor Vehicle rules.

Uppal RTO P Ravinder Kumar said they have seized 10 buses in Medchal without valid fitness certificates. “Since the day schools reopened, we have given priority to checking buses to ensure safety of students. We are conducting a special drive for this purpose,” he said.

