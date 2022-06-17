STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman raped by friend after night out at pub

The woman a Gujarat native was raped by one of her friends.

Published: 17th June 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old woman from Gujarat, working as a content writer in the city on Thursday approached the police alleging that she was raped by her friend at her flat in Bachupally under Cyberabad commissionerate limits. 

According to the complaint filed by the woman, she, along with the accused and a couple of their mutual friends, had a birthday celebration in Repete, a well known pub at Jubilee Hills, till late on Monday. After the party, her friends, including the accused, offered to drop her home. 

After dropping her home, when she fell asleep, one of her friends, a techie, raped her, the woman alleged.
According to the complaint, the woman, and three people, including the accused, stayed back at her apartment till about 4.30 am on Tuesday, chatting. At around 4.30 am, the accused and other friends informed her that they were leaving, after which she slept.

In her complaint, the woman said that at around 6.15 am, she felt heaviness on her chest and a sharp pain. When she woke up, she found the accused groping and trying to kiss her. She resisted him, but he pinned her down with his elbows and raped her, the complainant said. When she tried to seek help, the accused threatened her of dire consequences and fled from the spot. 

Based on her complaint, a case was registered and the accused has been arrested and sent to judicial remand, said K Narsimha Reddy, Inspector of Bachupally.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp