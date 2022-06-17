Woman raped by friend after night out at pub

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old woman from Gujarat, working as a content writer in the city on Thursday approached the police alleging that she was raped by her friend at her flat in Bachupally under Cyberabad commissionerate limits.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, she, along with the accused and a couple of their mutual friends, had a birthday celebration in Repete, a well known pub at Jubilee Hills, till late on Monday. After the party, her friends, including the accused, offered to drop her home.

After dropping her home, when she fell asleep, one of her friends, a techie, raped her, the woman alleged.

According to the complaint, the woman, and three people, including the accused, stayed back at her apartment till about 4.30 am on Tuesday, chatting. At around 4.30 am, the accused and other friends informed her that they were leaving, after which she slept.

In her complaint, the woman said that at around 6.15 am, she felt heaviness on her chest and a sharp pain. When she woke up, she found the accused groping and trying to kiss her. She resisted him, but he pinned her down with his elbows and raped her, the complainant said. When she tried to seek help, the accused threatened her of dire consequences and fled from the spot.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered and the accused has been arrested and sent to judicial remand, said K Narsimha Reddy, Inspector of Bachupally.