A luxury showcase

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Styletatva, the luxury all fashion and lifestyle exhibition, an initiative to empower women, by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), FLO began at Hitex on Friday. Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi inaugurated the three-day show with over a 100-stalls that showcase everything extravagant.

Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, during her inaugural speech, said, “FLO played a vital role in changing the social fabric of India. A special pavilion to help Narayanpet weavers and showcase their products and offerings is an honour.” The pavilion featured weavers, craftspersons, makers of food, holy waste, and natural bath and body care products. Besides, it also had palm leaf crafts, bamboo articles, and Narayanpet sarees.

This apart, the major attraction of the entire exhibit was a store by Argentum Arts, a jewellery company which has now gained mastery over silver artefacts and artworks. One of the artworks was a grandfather clock made from 39kgs sterling silver. Besides, a dining table made out of 18kg pure silver cost `22 lakh. If we leave silver and fabrics aside, everything at the exhibition was glittering with pearls, gems, gold and diamonds, including the businesswomen associated with FLO, who adorned themselves in the best of their attire.