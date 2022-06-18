Dad’s the world

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: They settle for being the stricter, no-nonsense ones, but silently dote on us. They give an earful when we deserve it and the tightest hug of assurance when we need it the most. This Fathers Day, we speak to prominent figures in the city, who share how their fathers have been instrumental and the biggest support systems in shaping their lives as the successful individuals that they are today

‘he is the strongest person I know’

My father, Dr K Shashidhar, managing director, Kamineni Hospitals, is the person who has taught me persistence and resilience; traits that can make a whole lot of difference when trying to make something happen, especially when the tide is against us. My father is the strongest person I know, he’s the kindest and definitely the toughest one to take on problems head-on.

— Dr Gayatri Kamineni, COO, Kamineni Hospitals

‘smart and witty’

The world knows my father (Dr GV Prasad, managing director, Dr Reddy’s Lab) as an inspirational leader and visionary who is in the business of saving lives. Beyond that, he is an incredibly compassionate, smart and witty human being. He is passionate about the environment which encouraged me to follow the path of sustainability in my career. I’m lucky to have got to learn so much from him just by being around him. He drops unbelievable pearls of wisdom in casual conversations effortlessly and I’m ever grateful for that.

— Mallika Reddy, founder, Cancelled Plans

‘my biggest role model’

My father (Dr K Gopal Kishan Rao) has been one of my biggest role models, since my childhood — the way he leads his life (a very simple one) is something I will look up to him, always. I have never seen him being hard on anybody. The important role he played in parenting has shaped me to be the individual I am today. He taught me how to talk to, value, and respect, people around me. He never took life for granted and is a righteous man who followed the dharmic way of life. He played a huge role in my career shift — from pharmacy to music — it boosted my morale and took it up with confidence and gusto. As much as a stretch it would be to say he’s a perfect man who leads a perfect life, there can’t be a better way to describe him.

— Dinker Kalvala, playback singer

