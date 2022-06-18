Pretty Peach    

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : As we experience the last weekend of the summer, it’s time to say goodbye to the heat with some refreshing foods and drinks. Peaches are one of the most-loved fruits of the season known for their cool, refreshing, and significantly healthier taste. So try these recipes handed down by top chefs for that perfect home party!

Raspberry Peach Upside Down

FOR THE FRUIT TOPPING:-

Cooking spray

125 gm melted butter | 225 gm granulated sugar | 4 small ripe peaches, sliced | (6-oz.) packaged raspberries | 3 tsp cornstarch, divided |

FOR THE CAKE:-

500 gm all-purpose flour | 2 tsp

baking powder | 1 tsp kosher salt | 125 gm butter, softened | 225 gm granulated sugar | 125 gm packed brown sugar | 2 large eggs | 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract | 125 gm sour cream | 125 gm milk

Method:

● Preheat the oven to 350° and line a 9”-x-13” baking pan with parchment and grease with cooking spray. In a medium bowl, stir together melted butter and sugar. Spread in an even layer in the prepared pan.

● In another medium bowl, toss peaches with 1 teaspoon of cornstarch. In a small bowl, toss raspberries with 2 teaspoons of cornstarch.

● Overlap peaches to make a stripe, then add an even layer of raspberries to make another stripe. Repeat two more times.

● Cake: In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. In a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat butter with sugars until the mixture resembles wet sand, about 3 minutes.

● Beat in eggs, vanilla, and sour cream, then slowly beat in flour mixture and milk until just combined. Pour batter over fruit and smooth into an even layer.

● Bake until the cake is golden evenly across the top, the sides of the cake begin to pull away from the pan, and a toothpick comes out clean, about 50 minutes.

● Remove cake from the oven, let cool for 15 minutes, then flip cake upside-down onto a large serving platter or cutting board. Let rest for 30 seconds, then carefully remove the pan.

● Let the cake cool completely before slicing and serving.

Spicy Peach Chutney

Ingredients:

1.5 tbsp oil | 1/2 tsp cumin seeds | ½ tsp fennel seeds | 1/2 tsp mustard seeds

3-4 large garlic cloves finely chopped | 1.5 inch ginger 17 grams, finely chopped | 1 small white onion 70 grams, chopped | 3 large ripe peaches 675 grams, peeled and chopped | 1.25 tsp garam masala | 3/4 tsp red chili powder or to taste | 3/4 tsp salt or to taste | 1 tbsp white vinegar | 60 gm granulated white sugar

Method:

● Heat oil in a pan on medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add cumin seeds, fennel seeds and mustard seeds to it. Let the seeds sizzle, the mustard seeds should pop.

● Then add the garlic, ginger, onion and cook for 3 to 4 minutes until onions are softened.

● Meanwhile, peel the peaches, remove the pit and then chop them into small pieces. Add the chopped peaches into the pan.

● The skin of ripe peaches comes off easily/.In case your peaches aren’t ripe, blanch them in boiling water for a few minutes until the skin can be removed easily.

● Add in the garam masala, red chili powder, salt and white vinegar. Mix to combine and cook the spices with the peaches for a minute or two.

● Then add the sugar and mix. Keep stirring as the sugar melts. Cook on low-medium heat for 5 to 7 minutes until the peaches are really soft. Mash some of the peaches with the back of a spoon/spatula as the chutney gets cooked.

● Once the peaches are really soft and chutney has reached a desirable consistency, remove the pan from heat. The chutney will thicken as it cools down so do not make it very thick to begin with.

Peach & Almond Pie

Pie crust:

185 gm digestive cookies | 65 gm shredded coconut | 45 gm icing sugar

90 gm melted butter| 1 egg| A few drops of vanilla essence

Filling:

500 gm peaches| 100gm castor sugar

100gm almond powder | 100 gm butter | 100gm almond flakes | 1.5 eggs

A few drops of vanilla essence | 25 gm refined flour

Method:

● First, make the pie base by mixing all the pie crust ingredients all together in 9-inch pie mould and line up. Bake for 20 min at 180 degree Celsius.

● For almond paste, use the castor sugar and butter together and mix it. Now, pour egg into the spiral mixture 1 by 1 slowly. when whole egg got finish use dry ingredients to mix and line it up in a pie mould.

● Once inside, mix the peaches into the mixture and top decorate with peach halves and bake it at 180 degree Celsius for 30 min.

● Cool for 2 hours in the refrigerator and serve.

— By Balvinder Lubana, executive chef, Mariott Hyderabad

Peach Iced Tea

Ingredients:

2 fresh peach slices, or more to taste | 3 bags of green or black tea | 1 cup sugar

Method:

● In a saucepan, combine 1 cup water, sugar, and peach slices, heat to boiling.

● Reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring constantly and pressing peach slices, for about 5 minutes, or until sugar is dissolved.

● Remove from heat, cover, and set aside for 30 minutes to enable peaches to infuse the syrup. To remove the peach slices, strain the liquid through a fine-mesh strainer.

● In another saucepan, bring the remaining 5 cups of water to a boil. Remove the heat, add the tea bags, cover, and steep for 5 minutes.

● Remove the tea bags from the saucepan, add the peach syrup, and set aside to cool at room temperature.

● Refrigerate and serve over ice with mint leaves.

— Harleen Gulati, founder, Totally Infuzd, Punjagutta

