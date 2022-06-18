Telugu Indian Idol: A victory of responsibility

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Season 1 of the Telugu Indian Idol surprised us all with its viewership, content and talent on Aha. BVK Vagdevi, whose voice knew no boundaries, was crowned the winner of season 1. The singer, who is super excited about the win, talks about her experience on the show, her love for music and what’s next!

She counts it special to be the first winner of the first season. “It’s all a first and that makes the win even more special. I’m yet to come to terms with the win, it will happen slowly,” she smiles. Vagdevi credits all her three mentors for her victory. In an endearing allusion, she shares, “Nithya (Menen) ma’am is like Laxmi Devi to me — she instructs us to sing a certain way and that motivated me to believe I could sing any and everything. Karthik sir is like Saraswati Devi, he would point out all the technicalities that we often ignore and finally, Thaman sir is like Parvati Ammavaru — he guides and corrects while also appreciating us when we give out best.”

Apart from her mentors and family, the singer heaps love and praises on her sister for having pushed her beyond her limits to be where she is today. “My mom, who loves music, enrolled my sister into music classes. I followed her and when my sister saw my potential we started making and putting up covers on the internet with the name ‘The Viva Sisters.’ When my sister learnt about the Telugu Indian Idol and she wanted us to participate. I was still doubtful about balancing my studies well but she motivated me enough to give it a go and here I am today,” Vagdevi shares. She adds that even during the show, she (Vagdevi) would recheck her songs and rehearsals with her sibling before zeroing in on a song or technique.

Of all the beautiful memories and lessons Vagdevi will take from the show, she says the huge compliments the biggest of stars paid are unmatched. “Karthik sir would say my ‘presence is endearing’ and I’d never fully understood what he meant. Usha Uthup said a song, presence and pitch are very important and that is a learning I will hold dear,” says she. You’d be surprised to know that the winner of the show feared forgetting the lyrics! “I also feared not starting out on the right pitch, but I’m glad I made the best of the five minutes I had, every time I was on the stage.” On a concluding note, she shares, “This win is sure a big one, and so is the responsibility that this victory brings. It’s now time for me to justify this win and I hope I do it well.”