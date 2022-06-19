BJP Corporator alleges threat from MLA Mynampalli

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gunnala Sunitha, BJP Corporator from GHMC Division 138, Moula Ali, lodged a complaint with V Sunitha Laxma Reddy, chairperson of Telangana State Women’s Commission on Saturday, stating that her family members faced a threat from Malkajgiri MLA Mynampalli Hanumanth Rao and his followers.

In her two-page complaint, the BJP Corporator accused Rao of spreading canards about her character during a public meeting held at Lakshmi Nagar on June 14, and then his followers making women record abusive videos using expletives against her, making them viral on social media.

She also said that there were repeated attempts to attack her and her husband by the MLA’s followers in the recent past. She also alleged that despite her getting sanctions for various developmental works in her division, the MLA was laying foundation stones for those works along with the husband of a woman who had lost the election against her.

Fearing the safety and security of her family members, she sought action against the MLA, his followers, the women who recorded the hateful videos and also those who made them viral.