STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

BJP Corporator alleges threat from MLA Mynampalli

She also said that there were repeated attempts to attack her and her husband by the MLA’s followers in the recent past.

Published: 19th June 2022 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Gunnala Sunitha and Mynampalli Hanumanth Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Gunnala Sunitha, BJP Corporator from GHMC Division 138, Moula Ali, lodged a complaint with V Sunitha Laxma Reddy, chairperson of Telangana State Women’s Commission on Saturday, stating that her family members faced a threat from Malkajgiri MLA Mynampalli Hanumanth Rao and his followers.

In her two-page complaint, the BJP Corporator accused Rao of spreading canards about her character during a public meeting held at Lakshmi Nagar on June 14, and then his followers making women record abusive videos using expletives against her, making them viral on social media.

She also said that there were repeated attempts to attack her and her husband by the MLA’s followers in the recent past. She also alleged that despite her getting sanctions for various developmental works in her division, the MLA was laying foundation stones for those works along with the husband of a woman who had lost the election against her.

Fearing the safety and security of her family members, she sought action against the MLA, his followers, the women who recorded the hateful videos and also those who made them viral.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp