STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Co-accused in former Keesara Tahsildar bribe case found dead

Nagaraju who is the main accused in the case was also found hanging in the Chanchalguda prison, where he was lodged in judicial custody. He hanged himself using a towel and died by suicide.

Published: 19th June 2022 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: 37-year-old Kandadi Srikanth Reddy, co-accused in the bribery case involving former Keesara Tahsildar E Nagaraju, was found dead at his home in Kushaiguda, on Sunday. 

Police said the cause of death would be known after the postmortem examination. "Prima facie a case under section 174 of CrPC is registered," said A Manmohan, Inspector of Kushaiguda.

Srikanth Reddy's father K Dharma Reddy, who was also accused in the case was found hanging from a tree near his house in November 2020. 

Meanwhile, Nagaraju who is the main accused in the case was also found hanging in the Chanchalguda prison, where he was lodged in judicial custody. He hanged himself using a towel and died by suicide.

Nagaraju was caught red-handed by the Anti Corruption Bureau in August 2020, while accepting bribe. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tahsildar Death Kushaiguda Suicide Bribery
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp