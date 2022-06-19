Co-accused in former Keesara Tahsildar bribe case found dead

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: 37-year-old Kandadi Srikanth Reddy, co-accused in the bribery case involving former Keesara Tahsildar E Nagaraju, was found dead at his home in Kushaiguda, on Sunday.

Police said the cause of death would be known after the postmortem examination. "Prima facie a case under section 174 of CrPC is registered," said A Manmohan, Inspector of Kushaiguda.

Srikanth Reddy's father K Dharma Reddy, who was also accused in the case was found hanging from a tree near his house in November 2020.

Meanwhile, Nagaraju who is the main accused in the case was also found hanging in the Chanchalguda prison, where he was lodged in judicial custody. He hanged himself using a towel and died by suicide.

Nagaraju was caught red-handed by the Anti Corruption Bureau in August 2020, while accepting bribe.