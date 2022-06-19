Hyd City Police Officers Association raps former Union Minister Renuka Chowdary's collar-grabbing act

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad City Police Officers Association strongly condemned the rude behaviour of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdary towards a police officer who was performing bandobast duty at Khairatabad circle, during the Chalo Raj Bhavan protest on Thursday.

“Her rude behaviour towards the officer is clearly visible in many videos. The officer can be seen standing aside and Renuka Chowdary pulled him by his collar, in an intimidating tone while she was being arrested,” said the members.

City Police Officers Association president, Nalla Shankar Reddy and members demanded that Renuka tender an unconditional apology to the police officer. The members appealed to the political party representatives not to target police forces who are performing their legitimate duties. “We are working round the clock to maintain law and order. It is seen that some political functionaries are resorting to irresponsible acts with an intention of demoralising officers and the police force,” said Shankar.

‘Was being manhandled’

On Thursday, former MP Renuka Chowdary grabbed a Sub-Inspector S Upender Babu by his collar. She reportedly wanted to know why she and her colleagues were being manhandled and grabbed the SI and pulled him forward