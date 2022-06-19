Hyderabad: Special teams formed to nab youths behind violence at station

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While clearing the railway station of protesters on Friday evening, around 50 persons were rounded up by the security personnel from the tracks and different parts of the premises. They were all charged with the case registered by the Railway Police and on Saturday, they were produced before a court and sent to judicial remand.

Amidst reports that the protesters were mobilised through social media, police have focused on WhatsApp groups, their admins, and members. Based on the information divulged by the arrested youths, police have gathered details of these WhatsApp groups. It was found that some private coaching centers in Hyderabad, where these youths were trained, were behind Friday’s attack. Police are now verifying the details about the management of these coaching centers.

Special teams comprising Railway Police, RPF, Task Force, and special teams of Hyderabad police have been roped in to identify the other youths involved in the attack. “We are in the process of identifying them and collecting more evidence. Based on the output, the investigation will proceed,” said a senior police officer.

