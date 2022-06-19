STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jammu and Kashmir remarks row: Actress Sai Pallavi issues clarification

As a controversy rages over Sai Pallavi’s remarks to a YouTube channel about the issue of displacement of Kashmir Pandits, the actor issued a clarification on Saturday.

Published: 19th June 2022 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actress Sai Pallavi

Actress Sai Pallavi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As a controversy rages over Sai Pallavi’s remarks to a YouTube channel about the issue of displacement of Kashmir Pandits, the actor issued a clarification on Saturday. Following a complaint filed against her at the Sultan Bazar police station in the city, Sai Pallavi maintained that her comments about the issue pertaining to the Kashmiri issue were misconstrued and has apologised to people who were hurt by her remarks.

In a video byte, the Virata Parvam actor said, “I have come forward to clarify on the issue that has become the topic of discussion for sometime now. I would like to clarify that nobody should misinterpret my words on my personal opinion on the left or the right wing leaning.

I would like to put forth my statement once for all that I have responded as a human and my words have hurt a section of the people. I believe that violence, in any form, is wrong, hurtful and being a doctor, I know the value of a life. We have no right to kill others. I take this opportunity to thank one and all for standing as a pillar of support to me in these difficult times.”
 

