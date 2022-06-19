Man robbed of Rs 25 lakh at knifepoint in Aramgarh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rajendranagar police have launched a probe into the incident in which a man was robbed of Rs 25 lakh by unidentified men at knifepoint in Aramgarh area on the night of June 16. According to Aslam, a resident of Pahadishareef, he was heading home on his two-wheeler, with the cash which belongs to his brother-in-law, when two unidentified persons on a motorcycle followed him.

CCTV footage analysed

The duo stopped him near Pillar no. 113 at Aramgarh, threatened him with a knife and forcefully took away the cash from him and fled the spot. Based on the complaint, the police are verifying the footage from the CCTV cameras in the area to identify the accused.