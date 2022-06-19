STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Man robbed of Rs 25 lakh at knifepoint in Aramgarh

Based on the complaint, the police are verifying the footage from the CCTV cameras in the area to identify the accused.

Published: 19th June 2022 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Theft , Burglar, Thief

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Rajendranagar police have launched a probe into the incident in which a man was robbed of Rs 25 lakh by unidentified men at knifepoint in Aramgarh area on the night of June 16. According to Aslam, a resident of Pahadishareef, he was heading home on his two-wheeler, with the cash which belongs to his brother-in-law, when two unidentified persons on a motorcycle followed him. 

CCTV footage analysed

The duo stopped him near Pillar no. 113 at Aramgarh, threatened him with a knife and forcefully took away the cash from him and fled the spot. Based on the complaint, the police are verifying the footage from the CCTV cameras in the area to identify the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Robbery
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp