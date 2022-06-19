State yet to allot land for ESI hospitals: Union Minister of Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli announced on Saturday that a new Cathlab and nuclear medicine lab have been given to ESIC Medical College, Hyderabad, and that two new ESIC hospitals in the State were ready for inauguration at Ramachandrapuram and Nacharam. Assuring that the Centre was committed to modernising ESIC hospitals, he said that the State government was yet to allot land for the construction of 100-bed ESI hospitals in Ramagundam, Shamshabad and Sangareddy districts.

Students throw their scarves in air at the convocation of the ESIC Medical College in Hyderabad on Saturday | RVK Rao

Addressing the graduation ceremony of the first batch (2016-17) of ESIC Medical College at Sanathnagar on Saturday, he said that ESIC would soon be starting courses to upskill workers for paramedical jobs. “In order to address the shortage of human resources, 6,400 vacancies have been notified, which include more than 2,000 doctors and teaching faculty,” he said, adding that the 28 crore workers have registered themselves in the e-Shram portal till now, and that more portals have been launched to monitor construction projects and job vacancies.

Congratulating the young doctors who graduated, the Union Minister for Forests, Environment and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav urged them to remember their alma mater as an institution which catered to the well-being of ‘Shram Yogis’. Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy said that the ESIC Hospital has been providing selfless service not only to the ESIC beneficiaries, but also the general public during the pandemic.

