This is your government: Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy appeals to IIIT students

Minister promises action on demands, says reputation of institute must be protected

Published: 19th June 2022 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In an open letter addressed to the students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), popularly known as IIIT-Basara, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy promised to take action on the demands and urged them to end their stir.

The letter was issued one day after the appointment of a new Director, Dr Satish Kumar Peddapelli, at RGUKT. The Minister in her letter said that the government had also sent Venkata Ramana, the vice-chairman of the Higher Education Department to the students to hold talks.

“Not only as a Minister but as a mother, I feel pained, looking at the children protesting in the hot sun and rain. This is your government. The government will address your problems. Please discuss,” she wrote. “The resolution of a minor issue has been delayed late due to the Covid-19 pandemic. RGUKT has a student organisation body and the issues can be solved through internal discussions,” she said.

“This university has a speciality. Under the vision of Chief Minister K Charasekhar Rao, the number of students at the institute were increased to 1,500 from 1000. National and international companies recruit students from the campus. Such an institution’s reputation should not be damaged,” she added, requesting the students to stop protesting.

