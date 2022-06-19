STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman killed husband with lover’s help in Hyderabad; 4 arrested

After three days, residents noticed the body and alerted the police who found that the victim belonged to Risala Bazar from the ID card that they found on his body.

Published: 19th June 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The police, investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a lake near Sun City here, unravalled the mystery by arresting four persons who were involved in his murder. The motive for the murder was to remove hindrance as the victim’s wife had an illicit relationship with her dead husband’s friend.

According to police, the deceased Mohammed Iqbal, a resident of Golconda Risala Bazar, was married to Meraj Begum. Soon, Meraj got involved in an affair with one Latif, who is her husband’s acquaintance. 
He used to visit their house frequently for recovery of `2 lakh loan he had advanced to them.Learning about his wife’s affair, Iqbal warned her against continuing the extramarital relationship. But his wife who was intent on continuing it hatched a plan with Latif to eliminate Iqbal. They took the help of two of their friends.

The duo along with their friends who were helping them found that Iqbal was heading to Siddipet on June 11. They took him forcibly inside a car and stabbed him and later strangulated him. Later, they dumped the body in the lake near Sun City.

After three days, residents noticed the body and alerted the police who found that the victim belonged to Risala Bazar from the ID card that they found on his body. The wife of the deceased spilled the beans when the Shamshabad DCP team interrogated her along with the Rajendrangar police.

