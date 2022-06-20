Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation asked to get MoD nod for new box drain in military area

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the Local Military Authority (LMA) had agreed to removal of the controversial check dam constructed across Balkapur Nala at Rethibowli / Tolichowki, the LMA informed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) that its new proposal to construct an RCC box drain through in military areas could not be permitted.

The LMA advised the civic body to send a fresh proposal and forward the requirements of defence land to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on the LMS portal as per the policy. The GHMC had recently sent proposals to the Telangana and Andhra Subarea Military (TASA) authorities seeking permission for removal of a check dam in military areas constructed across Balkapur Nala at Rethibowli and also for construction of the new RCC box drain in the military premises.

In its objection, the LMA mentioned that the GHMC’s first proposal said that the problem of water stagnation was due to a right angle bend and pointed out that the new proposal has two right angle bends.

The LMA also informed that as per policy of MoD on defence land required by various agencies for public utility purposes, the requisition is to be forwarded directly to MoD on LMS portal along with the proposal of equal value land/ equal value infrastructure in lieu of the defence land being requisitioned.

GHMC officials told Express that following the objection by the LMA, they would submit a fresh proposal on the LMS portal for permission. If the check dam is removed, it will bring huge relief for as many as 10,000 families living in Tolichowki, Nadeem Nagar, Nizam Colony, Al Hasnath Colony and a few other colonies during the rainy season. After the fruitful discussions between Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao and Army officials including General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Dakshin Bharat Area, Lt Gen A Arun recently.

As a way forward, GHMC and LMA authorities inspected the Check Dam and Balkapur nala of the 1.710 km nala stretch passing through the military area. It was agreed to remove the check dam to ensure free flow of rainwater in the nala and avoid inundation of the above mentioned localities.

LMA objects to civic body’s proposal

In its objection, the LMA mentioned that the GHMC’s first proposal said that the problem of water stagnation was due to a right angle bend and pointed out that the new proposal has two right angle bends