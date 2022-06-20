STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Secunderabad Railway Station attack: Investigators intensify efforts to identify vandals

According to officials, there are over 150 CCTV cameras installed on the railway station premises, of which a majority  were damaged.

Published: 20th June 2022 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Protest against the Central government’s Agnipath Scheme turns violent as protestors set train bogies on fire at Secunderabad Railway Station. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

Protest against the Central government’s Agnipath Scheme turns violent as protestors set train bogies on fire at Secunderabad Railway Station. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an intention to nab and reprimand those involved in the attack on Secunderabad Railway Station on June 17, the police have intensified the process to identify the vandals. Though a majority of the CCTV cameras on the premises were damaged, the law enforcement authorities are working on technical evidence to collect substantial proof against the protesters.

According to officials, there are over 150 CCTV cameras installed on the railway station premises, of which a majority were damaged. They suspect that the protesters had planned to damage the cameras as a precaution before unleashing violence and committing arson to avoid getting caught. However, the digital video recorders (DVR) that store the CCTV footage remained unaffected and are likely to contain the visuals from the site until the time that the cameras were damaged. Further, the officials are also trying to zero in on the protesters by analysing the mobile tower dumps in the area on the day of the protest.

As a majority of protesters had already cleared the physical and medical tests, and received the admit cards for the Common Entrance Examination to qualify for the Indian Army, officials are in the process of getting the details of these candidates. All this information will be corroborated to verify if a candidate was present in the railway station during the protest or not.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Secunderabad Railway Station attack CCTV
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp