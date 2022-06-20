Secunderabad Railway Station attack: Investigators intensify efforts to identify vandals

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an intention to nab and reprimand those involved in the attack on Secunderabad Railway Station on June 17, the police have intensified the process to identify the vandals. Though a majority of the CCTV cameras on the premises were damaged, the law enforcement authorities are working on technical evidence to collect substantial proof against the protesters.

According to officials, there are over 150 CCTV cameras installed on the railway station premises, of which a majority were damaged. They suspect that the protesters had planned to damage the cameras as a precaution before unleashing violence and committing arson to avoid getting caught. However, the digital video recorders (DVR) that store the CCTV footage remained unaffected and are likely to contain the visuals from the site until the time that the cameras were damaged. Further, the officials are also trying to zero in on the protesters by analysing the mobile tower dumps in the area on the day of the protest.

As a majority of protesters had already cleared the physical and medical tests, and received the admit cards for the Common Entrance Examination to qualify for the Indian Army, officials are in the process of getting the details of these candidates. All this information will be corroborated to verify if a candidate was present in the railway station during the protest or not.