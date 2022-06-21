70 per cent of Phase-I SRDP works completed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government’s flagship Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) is bearing fruit as several projects commenced by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are being launched to the public.

Of the 41 projects undertaken in the first phase of the SRDP to address traffic problems, 29 have already been inaugurated and opened to the public. Officials said the remaining works are expected to be completed by December this year.

Under the SRDP, a total of seven Roads over Bridges (RoBs) and Roads under Bridges (RuBs) were constructed at Uttam Nagar, Lalapet, Tukaram Gate, Uppuguda level crossing, HiTec City and Anand Bagh. Officials said the projects have ensured the smooth flow of traffic and reduced gridlocks in major junctions of the city.

Kaithlapur RoB to be thrown open today

On Tuesday, the Kaithlapur RoB will also be thrown open to the public MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao. With a total length of 675.50 metres and a width of 5.5 metres, the four-lane bi-directional RoB was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 86 crore. Of the total cost, the GHMC spent Rs 40 crore.

Traffic coming from Sanathnagar, Balanagar and Secunderabad will be diverted at Moosapet via Kaithalapur to join the Madhapur Main Road. This will reduce the distance by 3.5 km and the travel time by at least one hour. It will act as a major link between Kukatpally and HiTec City.

Also, this road will reduce traffic congestion at JNTU junction, Malaysian Township junction, Hitec City flyover and Cyber Tower junction.

Traffic restrictions for inauguration programme

Hyderabad: In view of the inauguration of the Kaithalapur RoB on Tuesday, the Cyberabad police has imposed traffic restrictions between 7 am to 12 pm. Police also advised commuters to use alternative roads to avoid traffic congestion. Traffic coming from Erragadda towards HiTec city via Moosapet will be diverted at Moosapet Junction and will be directed to HiTec City via Kukatpally Y Junction, JNTU. Traffic coming from Balanagar towards HiTech City will be diverted at IDL Tank rntrance and directed via Kukatpally, JNTU. Traffic coming from Hafeezpet towards Kaithalapur will be diverted at the JNTU RuB

