Bizman held for killing construction worker 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A construction worker was killed in an accident after a businessman, who was driving an SUV rashly, rammed him while he was crossing the road in Madhapur on Monday. Police have booked and arrested the accused Gaulla Narayana Reddy, apart from seizing his vehicle.

The victim Orsu Munappa, 52, a resident of Guttala Begumpet, was crossing the road to have his morning tea when the accused Narayana Reddy, a businessman from Secunderabad, hit him with his SUV. Munappa was rushed to a hospital, but died undergoing treatment in the afternoon.

Sarpanch injured in accident

In another accident, the Sarpanch of Laxmaraoguda village sustained serious injuries in an accident at Shabad on the city outskirts.

Police said the victim Srirangapuram Sattaiah, 48, was returning home late on Sunday night when his bike hit a parked truck near Sitarampur Gate on the highway. Sattaiah’s condition is critical, said police.