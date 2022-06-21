Hyderabad police mulls SIT to probe Secunderabad violence

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad city police, which is already investigating the violent attacks and arson at the Secunderabad Railway Station and helping Railway police with inputs, is getting ready to take over the case completely. Secunderabad Railway Police SP B Anuradha on Saturday had said that the case registered by the Railway police will be transferred to the Hyderabad city police for further investigation.

According to sources, the decision to transfer the case to city police was taken by the Telangana DGP’s office, following which the announcement was made on Sunday. Though city police claim that they have no information about the transfer of the case, they say they have already started a probe into the attack and are sharing updates on the case progress.

City police teams are already on the ground to identify and trace the youths involved in the protest, they said. An official confirmation from the DGP’s office is being awaited by the city police. Once the case is transferred officially, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) might take up the investigation, said sources.

On Friday too, the day of the attack, city police assisted the Railway police and the Railway Protection Force in controlling the crowd. They helped in finally clearing the ground and apprehending the protestors. It was also learnt that admins of a few WhatsApp groups have been apprehended by the police.