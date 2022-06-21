STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Nalgonda cops nab gang of 6, seize ganja worth Rs 12 lakh

At Narketpally, police intercepted two vehicles with five persons. On searching the vehicles, the officials found 30 packets of ganja in one vehicle and 20 packets in the second vehicle.

Published: 21st June 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

ganja

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Nalgonda district police arrested a six-member gang involved in ganja smuggling from Rajahmundry of Andhra Pradesh to Rajasthan via Hyderabad and seized 220 kg of ganja worth Rs 12 lakh from them. The police also seized three vehicles used by the gang for transporting the contraband. 

Briefing the media about the case, Nalgonda SP Rema Rajeshwari said, “Based on credible information, Narketpally police in coordination with District Task Force team, carried out vehicle checks at different spots on the National Highway 65. Six smugglers were apprehended and three vehicles were seized during these checks.” 

At Narketpally, police intercepted two vehicles with five persons. On searching the vehicles, the officials found 30 packets of ganja in one vehicle and 20 packets in the second vehicle. On inquiry, the suspects disclosed that Rathode Ravinder, a habitual offender, was also transporting ganja in another vehicle.

Accordingly, all police stations enroute the highway were alerted. During the vehicle check at Kattangur, police found Ravinder in a vehicle and seized 60 packets of ganja from him. Police seized a total of 110 packets of ganja (weighing 2 kg each), three vehicles and seven mobile phones from the arrested persons. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganja ganja smuggling
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp