Nalgonda cops nab gang of 6, seize ganja worth Rs 12 lakh

HYDERABAD: Nalgonda district police arrested a six-member gang involved in ganja smuggling from Rajahmundry of Andhra Pradesh to Rajasthan via Hyderabad and seized 220 kg of ganja worth Rs 12 lakh from them. The police also seized three vehicles used by the gang for transporting the contraband.

Briefing the media about the case, Nalgonda SP Rema Rajeshwari said, “Based on credible information, Narketpally police in coordination with District Task Force team, carried out vehicle checks at different spots on the National Highway 65. Six smugglers were apprehended and three vehicles were seized during these checks.”

At Narketpally, police intercepted two vehicles with five persons. On searching the vehicles, the officials found 30 packets of ganja in one vehicle and 20 packets in the second vehicle. On inquiry, the suspects disclosed that Rathode Ravinder, a habitual offender, was also transporting ganja in another vehicle.

Accordingly, all police stations enroute the highway were alerted. During the vehicle check at Kattangur, police found Ravinder in a vehicle and seized 60 packets of ganja from him. Police seized a total of 110 packets of ganja (weighing 2 kg each), three vehicles and seven mobile phones from the arrested persons.