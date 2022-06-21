STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Officials to draw lots for Rajiv Swagruha flats allocation

The date of allotment through the lottery system is scheduled from June 27 to July 1.

Published: 21st June 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

The Rajiv Swagruha project flats at Bandlaguda, Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In view of the overwhelming response from buyers for the Rajiv Swagruha flats located in Bandlaguda and Pocharam, the authorities are planning to allocate flats using the ‘drawing of lots’. Officials feel it will give the much-needed transparency in the process.

In response to the notification for the allotment of flats, the officials received 33,161 applications for Bandlaguda flats and 5,921 for Pocharam. The date of allotment through the lottery system is scheduled from June 27 to July 1.

Each application will be allotted a token number and the same will be displayed at the allotment venue and on websites — swagruha.telangana.gov.in and hmda.gov.in. The mode of allotment will be based on the drawing of lots as per the schedule. Flat-wise tokens will be picked up and allotment will be shown in a live mode with video recording of the proceedings in presence of the applicants at the venue.

Applicants, who wish to see the allotment process online, can also view it live on YouTube via the link that will be provided. Only one flat per applicant (per Aadhaar number) will be allotted and the first pick will be considered for allotment in case of multiple applications by a single individual.

The interested applicants are welcome to attend and witness the allotment process physically at the venue to be intimated on June 26. The applicants intending to attend may have to make their own arrangements for their food/ refreshments.

Over 39k applications
In response to the notification for the allotment of flats, the officials received 33,161 applications for Bandlaguda flats and 5,921 for Pocharam. The date of allotment through the lottery system is scheduled from June 27 to July 1.  Officials feel it will give the much-needed transparency in the process. Each application will be allotted a token number and the same will be displayed at the allotment venue 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajiv Swagruha flats
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp