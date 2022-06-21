Officials to draw lots for Rajiv Swagruha flats allocation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the overwhelming response from buyers for the Rajiv Swagruha flats located in Bandlaguda and Pocharam, the authorities are planning to allocate flats using the ‘drawing of lots’. Officials feel it will give the much-needed transparency in the process.

In response to the notification for the allotment of flats, the officials received 33,161 applications for Bandlaguda flats and 5,921 for Pocharam. The date of allotment through the lottery system is scheduled from June 27 to July 1.

Each application will be allotted a token number and the same will be displayed at the allotment venue and on websites — swagruha.telangana.gov.in and hmda.gov.in. The mode of allotment will be based on the drawing of lots as per the schedule. Flat-wise tokens will be picked up and allotment will be shown in a live mode with video recording of the proceedings in presence of the applicants at the venue.

Applicants, who wish to see the allotment process online, can also view it live on YouTube via the link that will be provided. Only one flat per applicant (per Aadhaar number) will be allotted and the first pick will be considered for allotment in case of multiple applications by a single individual.

The interested applicants are welcome to attend and witness the allotment process physically at the venue to be intimated on June 26. The applicants intending to attend may have to make their own arrangements for their food/ refreshments.

Over 39k applications

In response to the notification for the allotment of flats, the officials received 33,161 applications for Bandlaguda flats and 5,921 for Pocharam. The date of allotment through the lottery system is scheduled from June 27 to July 1. Officials feel it will give the much-needed transparency in the process. Each application will be allotted a token number and the same will be displayed at the allotment venue