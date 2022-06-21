STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rain or shine,  Yoga’s his lifeline   

Muppena Venkateshwarlu, a retired officer, earned himself the title of Yoga Master back in 2005.

Muppena Venkateshwarlu

By Rachel Dammala
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Muppena Venkateshwarlu, a retired officer, earned himself the title of Yoga Master back in 2005. The man, who has been teaching the practice that promotes social and mental wellbeing for close to two decades now, is gearing up to raise another generation of yoga-lovers, as he calls them. On the occasion of International Day of Yoga (IDY), the native of Telangana’s Nalgonda will take upon himself the task of introducing and encouraging kids from Zilla Parishad (government) schools and colleges, to embrace a life of ‘mental freedom’. 

After having travelled throughout the state, teaching Telugus to reap the many benefits of yoga, Venkateshwarlu firmly believes that the practice is ‘more than just a divine practice.’ “Yoga is and must be an important part of our daily lives. It is not something you do just because you want a fitter body. It permeates through your inner self and touches and heals your soul. I want to inspire as many people as I can, through my yoga classes, to give this practice a try,” he tells CE. 

For the 63-year-old, Sunday ho ya Monday, every day is Yoga Day. “But I hope to make the most of the IDY to bring people a step closer to a healthier mind,” says he, who has been conducting yoga classes every day — 365 days a year — at the Sri Satya Sai Dhyanamandali in Ramgiri. “I take these classes for free, which is evidence enough that I’m looking at nothing to gain from this,” he shares. 

The Yoga Master has fans from across the globe. He shares, “I took to online teaching, just like the rest of the world, when the Covid pandemic struck. I put up my videos on YouTube and realised that people from the United States and elsewhere were watching and learning. I received emails requesting online sessions be continued to be put up on YouTube after he resumed offline classes. That’s when I decided to put up a half-an-hour session on YouTube every day.” 

Capitalising on the theme for the year — Yoga for Humanity — Venkateshwarlu hopes to promote the need for better health practices in people’s day-to-day life through yoga, especially amid the significant mental, physical and emotional strife that the pandemic brought to many.

