Telangana gears up for Yoga Day event today

Vice-President to take part in the celebrations at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad

Published: 21st June 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday inspects the arrangements for the Yoga Day celebrations at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad | R V K Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The eighth International Yoga Day (IYD) celebrations will be held under the aegis of the Ministry of Tourism in the city on Tuesday. Speaking during a press conference on Monday, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said that around 200 countries are participating in the IYD celebrations this year.

“As this year is also celebrated as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Central government has decide to organise mass yoga demonstrations at 75 iconic locations across the country, which will be led by the Union Ministers” the Minister said.  

“Yoga sessions will also be held at 75 centers in the United States and Australia as part of the celebrations. Other Islamic, Christian and democratic countries are also participating,” he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leading the Yoga Day celebrations from the heritage city of Mysuru in Karnataka while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be attending the Yoga Day celebrations at Coimbatore. The entire event will be telecasted on Doordarshan. 

This year the theme for the celebration is “Yoga for humanity”, keeping in mind the physical, emotional and mental stress that people went through because of the pandemic. Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will take part in the Yoga Day celebrations at the Parade Grounds  in  Secunderabad. The Minister, after reviewing the arrangements in place, urged people to gather at the Parade Grounds by 6 am.

“The government will soon recruit yoga instructors for educational institutions, IT and other companies. Apart from health benefits, this will also boost productivity,” the Minister said. 

TNIE’s Yoga Day programme at Nalgonda
Hyderabad: The New Indian Express will organize a Yoga Day programme at TNGO Bhavan, Prakasam Bazaar, Nalgonda on Tuesday. Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Chairman, Legislative Council, Nalgonda will be the chief guest at the programme. Around 150-175 children are expected to take part in the programme. 
 

