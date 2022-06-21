STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana HC orders civil court to dispose of Satyam’s litigation 

A bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavali issued the directions on Monday.

Published: 21st June 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana High Court has directed the city civil court to make every effort to resolve the litigation by Satyam Computers (now called Tech Mahindra) against the former management and directors of the firm within six months. 

A bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavali issued the directions on Monday. The firm sued its former chairman Ramlinga Raju and several former directors in 2012, claiming damages for their fraudulent conduct. 

Senior Counsel Vivek Reddy, representing the company, stated that the matter before the trial court has been languishing for over 10 years without any meaningful progress. The Senior Counsel further informed the Court that the criminal procedures for the fraudulent actions were completed and that the former chairman Ramalinga Raju had been convicted.

Given that the claim was filed over 10 years ago, the Chief Justice urged the trial court to make every effort to resolve the issue within the next six months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp