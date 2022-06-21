Telangana HC orders civil court to dispose of Satyam’s litigation 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the city civil court to make every effort to resolve the litigation by Satyam Computers (now called Tech Mahindra) against the former management and directors of the firm within six months.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavali issued the directions on Monday. The firm sued its former chairman Ramlinga Raju and several former directors in 2012, claiming damages for their fraudulent conduct.

Senior Counsel Vivek Reddy, representing the company, stated that the matter before the trial court has been languishing for over 10 years without any meaningful progress. The Senior Counsel further informed the Court that the criminal procedures for the fraudulent actions were completed and that the former chairman Ramalinga Raju had been convicted.

Given that the claim was filed over 10 years ago, the Chief Justice urged the trial court to make every effort to resolve the issue within the next six months.