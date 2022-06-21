Yoga, in style

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The many asanas you perform as you practice yoga requires you to be dressed in as comfy clothes as possible. On the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, CE speaks to yoga enthusiasts who share cool, cute, comfortable yet classy clothes to wear as you make the most of the many asanas. They say yoga outfits should fit comfortably but not restrict movement.

Rina Hindocha, yoga & wellness coach and influencer, says, you don’t have to strive and look beyond the already available activewear in the market. “There are tons of different activewear options to choose from, but the most important thing is to find clothes that are comfortable to stretch in. They must also cover your body to your level of modesty and body temperature needs. As you practice yoga, you will eventually notice that you will be more comfortable when you are in certain clothing. Pay attention to what makes you feel good during your practice and then gravitate your selections toward that.”

She adds that when choosing which outfit to wear, you can also consider different things from your mood to the type of class. “Even the place plays a vital role. Depending on where you’re going to practice, you might want to change your wardrobe slightly, so you can reflect the personality of class and fit well with the specific practice.

If you’re practising at home focus more on comfort over style. A home class is also a great opportunity to test out your latest outfit to see how it performs and feels during asanas. If you’re practising in a studio, try to match up your look with their vibe,” she shares. About her personal choice, she says, “I’d say, stick to the classic black legging set. Opt for stretchy fabrics such as cotton and lycra instead of tight-knit materials which cause discomfort.”

Sanjana Taneja Dixit, a yoga acharya and founder of Positive Ma, believes comfort is the ultimate style. “Yoga is the perfect fusion of mind and body. Whether you are ‘unrolling’ your mat for the first time or saluting the sun every morning, the goal is always the same — to feel well, both mentally and physically. From soft and stretchy leggings to comfortable tops and bras, choosing the right outfit is the key — wear whatever you are comfortable in. If you’re comfortable wearing tight yoga clothes, go for it. If baggy, loose clothing is your style, then go for it and wear them!”

Kamal Maliramani, founder of Energizer Yoga, Somajiguda, is all for cotton clothes. “Traditionally, loose cotton clothing is preferred, but in today’s time, there’s this big industry behind the whole yoga clothing line. Cotton tracks and T-shirts are usually the most comfortable ones. People might find synthetic fabric cool but that’s not a very healthy choice — it makes yoga sightly uneasy. Synthetic tracks are made of plastic, which is recycled and that trend is catching up. Look for options like organic cotton-based clothing, because your garments must be breathable, so synthetic and nylon fabrics are a big no when it comes to yoga,” Kamal concludes.