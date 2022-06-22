STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Billed extra, tippler gets his due after six years

Businessman S Srinivas went to Hotel Nikhil Sai International, Nizamabad, along with his friend where he enjoyed some alcoholic beverages on July 20, 2016 and was charged extra.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A 37-year-old winebibber was successful in getting back money which was charged extra on his bill, with nine per cent interest, by a three-star hotel in Nizamabad town where he consumed alcoholic beverages six years ago.

Businessman S Srinivas went to Hotel Nikhil Sai International, Nizamabad, along with his friend where he enjoyed some alcoholic beverages on July 20, 2016. As they finished their drinks, the businessman noticed that the hotel had charged Rs 3,757 which was Rs 1,025 extra against the actual bill.

In turn, Srinivas informed the management. However, the hotel management insisted that the total bill had to be paid. The complainant then approached the Consumer Commission stating that the hotel collected an amount of Rs 1,800 on Signature Ultra Premium Whisky against the MRP of Rs 860 and collected an amount of Rs 185 on the Kingfisher Strong Beer against the MRP of Rs 100.

Subsequently, the complainant approached the Nizamabad District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission. The commission found fault with the hotel. The Commission also directed the hotel to pay Rs 10,000 for causing mental agony to Srinivas and Rs 3,000 towards the cost of litigation.

